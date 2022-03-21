Hundreds of mines from Ukraine drift into Black sea: Russia intelligence, sources
Several hundred mines have drifted into the Black Sea after breaking off from cables near Ukrainian ports, Russia’s main intelligence agency and shipping market participants said.
The Black Sea is a major shipping artery for grain, oil and oil products.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Due to storm weather, the cables connecting the mines to anchors were broken,” Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said in a press release dated March 19.
“Due to wind and water currents, the mines are drifting freely in the western part of the Black Sea,” the FSB said.
The FSB said about 420 mines had broken lose.
Novorossiisk Port Authority, in a note seen by Reuters, said that shipping was at risk in the western Black Sea. Shipping sources said Turkish authorities had cautioned about the risk for those using the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits.
Read more:
Russia fires hypersonic missiles in Ukraine again, destroys fuel storage site
As food prices go up, Egyptian PM sets fixed price for unsubsidized bread
Officials confirm death of senior Russian naval officer in Mariupol
-
UAE ship sinks 30 miles from Iran’s Asaluyeh port: ReportAn Iranian official said that 16 crew members have been rescued from a stricken United Arab Emirates ship that sank 30 miles from Iran’s Asaluyeh port ... Middle East
-
EU leaders split on membership path for Ukraine, official saysEuropean Union leaders are split on whether to put Ukraine firmly on the path for membership, an official with the bloc said on Wednesday, a day ... World News
-
Russia warns of Ukrainian mines in Black SeaRussia on Saturday warned that mines that Ukrainians had deployed in the Black Sea against its “military operation” could drift as far as the straits ... World News