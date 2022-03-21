.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia summons US ambassador, warns ties with Washington on verge of collapsing

  • Font
The US Embassy, center, is seen in Moscow, Russia. (File Photo: AP)
The US Embassy, center, is seen in Moscow, Russia. (File Photo: AP)

Russia summons US ambassador, warns ties with Washington on verge of collapsing

US President Joe Biden had made “unacceptable statements” about his Russian counterpart, the Foreign Ministry said.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US ambassador to Russia was summoned to Moscow’s Foreign Ministry on Monday, where he was warned that bilateral ties are on the verge of entirely collapsing, according to a statement from Russia.

Russian state-owned news media cited the statement saying that US President Joe Biden had made “unacceptable statements” about his Russian counterpart.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The statement, which was handed to the US ambassador, John Sullivan, was reportedly referring to Biden’s comments in which he called Vladimir Putin a war criminal for the invasion of Ukraine.

“Such statements from the US president, unworthy of a statesman of such high rank, put Russian-American relations on
the verge of being severed,” the statement read.

Read more: Unchecked Russia invasion could lead to ‘bloodshed’ in Africa: US, UK, Norway

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More