UK’s Johnson denies Ukraine-Brexit comparison, will not retract comment: Spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not directly compare the war in Ukraine with Brexit and will not retract comments made during a speech on Saturday that drew criticism, his spokesman said on Monday.



Johnson on Saturday said it was the instinct of British people, like Ukrainians, to choose freedom every time, citing the vote to leave the European Union as an example of that.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“There was not a direct comparison made between fighting in Ukraine [and Brexit] ... they’re not directly analogous. He was making observations about people's desire for freedom,” the spokesman said.



The spokesman said Johnson did not regret his phrasing and wouldn’t retract the comment.

Read more:

UK PM Johnson under fire over Ukraine, Brexit comparisons

Russia armed forces dock large landing support ship near Ukraine’s Mariupol

EU to loosen cartel rules to ease supply chain disruption caused by Russia sanctions