Unchecked Russia invasion could lead to ‘bloodshed’ in Africa: US, UK, Norway

The US, UK and Norway issued a warning Monday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to further “bloodshed and catastrophe” across the world, including in Africa.

Later this week will mark one month since Russia’s Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces and proxies to attack cities inside Ukraine.

“Putin’s assault is based on a different and profoundly dangerous notion. In invading Ukraine, he is saying that countries have the right to redraw international borders by force,” the three embassies in Sudan said in a joint statement. “If we allow this precedent to become the norm, it would open the door to bloodshed and catastrophe across the world, and in particular in Africa.”

The statement also cited the Russian invasion as the reason for the increase in oil, wheat, and bread prices. “Sudan’s economic crisis is partly the result of domestic factors, but Russia’s actions on the other side of the world are making it even more painful,” the US, UK and Norway said.

“Russia’s ambitions are not limited to Ukraine. While Putin’s army unleashes terror in Ukrainian cities, his forces undermine stability across the globe,” they said, pointing to the Wagner Group mercenaries dispatched around different African countries. “Wagner Group activities undermine the good governance and respect for rule of law that the Sudanese people have been fighting for since the revolution.”

The US, UK and Norway said Sudan had the right to decide its own foreign relationships. “We will always respect that. We will continue to support the Sudanese people as they strive to fulfill the aspirations of the revolution,” they said.

