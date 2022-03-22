Driver in Belgian carnival crash that killed six people charged with manslaughter
The driver of a car that killed six people when it ploughed into a crowd of carnival-goers in Belgium has been charged with manslaughter, the defense lawyer told local media on Tuesday.
The lawyer said the suspect named as Paolo F. was remanded in custody by a judge at an overnight hearing, while the passenger in the car was charged with failing to assist the wounded and released on bail.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We are not dealing with a charge of murder or assault and battery as requested by the prosecution,” Frank Discepoli, the driver’s lawyer, told RTL radio.
“I think that the judge, after analyzing the elements of the file, was able to realize that we were dealing with absolutely accidental facts.”
Prosecutors told broadcaster RTBF late on Monday that the driver had been found to be “lightly intoxicated” after an alcohol breathalyser test.
The driver and passenger were arrested at dawn on Sunday in the immediate aftermath of a crash that killed six people and left 10 people seriously injured, shocking the nation.
According to media reports, the two men are cousins, 32 and 34 years old, who were returning from a disco.
Officials said they are from La Louviere, a former coal-mining town which includes the village of Strepy-Bracquegnies, where the tragedy occurred.
The crash occurred at around 5:00 am (0400 GMT), when the vehicle rammed into a group of people, many dressed up for the carnival.
The tragedy has caused consternation in Belgium, where street parades are common during the season of Lent, a tradition that was making its return after being interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more: Belgium detains 13 suspects in anti-terror operation
-
Six dead, 10 seriously injured in Belgium as car hits early morning carnival crowdA car slammed at high speed into carnival revelers in a small town in southern Belgium early Sunday, killing six people and leaving 10 more with ... World News
-
‘Several injured’ as car rams carnival parade in central Germany: policeSeveral people were injured on Monday when a car drove into a carnival procession in the central German town of Volksmarsen, police ... World News
-
Belgium wants EU to stop issuing visas to Russian citizens: MinisterBelgium wants the European Union to stop issuing visas to all Russian citizens, including students, workers and tourists, asylum minister said on ... World News
-
Belgium detains 13 suspects in anti-terror operationMore than 100 Belgian police raided multiple addresses around the port city of Antwerp on Tuesday and detained 13 people suspected of links to an ... World News
-
Belgium targets cocaine traffickers in major operation involving 1,000 police officerMore than 1,000 Belgian police officers carried out dozens of raids and arrests on Tuesday in a sweeping operation targeting cocaine smugglers, ... World News
-
Belgium arrests 40 people, seizes tens of millions of counterfeit cigarettesBelgium’s customs officers arrested 40 people Wednesday and seized tens of millions of counterfeit cigarettes in raids targeting illegal production ... World News
-
Belgium holds day of mourning after devastating floodsSirens are set to wail before streets fall silent on Tuesday in Belgium as the country holds a day of mourning for the victims of the devastating ... World News
-
Over 400 undocumented workers stage mass hunger strike in BelgiumOver 400 undocumented workers, mainly from Morocco and Algeria, are staging a mass hunger strike in Belgium to pressure authorities into granting them ... World News