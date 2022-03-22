.
Five dead in Russian strikes in east Ukraine, Kyiv says

An explosion in an apartment building that came under fire from a Russian army tank in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. Ukraine’s military says Russian forces have captured the eastern outskirts of the besieged city of Mariupol. In a Facebook update Saturday, the military said the capture of Mariupol and Severodonetsk in the east were a priority for Russian forces. Mariupol has been under siege for over a week, with no electricity, gas or water. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
An explosion in an apartment building that came under fire from a Russian army tank in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 11, 2022. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Five dead in Russian strikes in east Ukraine, Kyiv says

AFP, Kyiv

Five people have been killed and more than a dozen wounded in Russian strikes on a war-scared town in eastern Ukraine, an official in Kyiv said Tuesday, nearly one month into Moscow’s invasion.

“In the Donetsk region, Avdiivka was fired on by artillery and aircraft, the city was razed to the ground. Five civilians were killed and 19 were injured,” Ukraine’s ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova, said in a statement.

She said the attack occurred late Monday.

Avdiivka in the east of Ukraine is adjacent to the de-facto capital of pro-Moscow separatists, who wrested control of two self-proclaimed republics in 2014.

Ukraine has accused Russian troops of indiscriminately targeting medical facilities, residential areas, and bomb shelters since Moscow sent troops over the borders of its pro-Western neighbor on February 24.

Russia denies purposefully targeting civilians and has instead accused Ukrainian forces of using civilians as human shields.

Denisova said in a separate post on the Telegram that a Russian tank in the Kharkiv region had targeted a civilian-marked car and that three adults and a child were killed.

