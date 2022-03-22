Kremlin accuses US of state-level ‘banditry,’ rejects warnings of cyber attack plans
The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected US warnings that it may be preparing to conduct cyber attacks in response to Western sanctions and said it does not engage in “banditry” at state level.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that, “unlike many Western countries, including the United States, Russia does not engage in state-level banditry.”
The US warned on Monday there was “evolving intelligence” that the Russian government was exploring options for potential cyberattacks, according to a statement from the White House.
