More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine in one month: UNHCR

Refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine arrive in Goerlitz via Poland, on their way to Leipzig, at the central station in Goerlitz, Germany, on March 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Berlin

The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad is now 3,556,924, the United Nations’ Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday, with more than 2 million crossing the border into Poland.

“This is another tragic milestone for the people of Ukraine and it has been achieved in just under one month,” UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh told a briefing, adding that 6.5million people had been internally displaced within Ukraine.

“You are looking at almost one quarter of the entire population. The speed and the scale of this outflow and this displacement crisis is unprecedented in recent times.”

Read more: Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb Makariv as battle for besieged Mariupol rages

