Red Cross chief traveling to Moscow for meetings on Ukraine conflict

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer visits a children’s hospital, which is under reconstruction in the rebel-controlled town of Horlivka (Gorlovka) near Donetsk, Ukraine, on November 6, 2020. (Reuters)
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer visits a children’s hospital, which is under reconstruction in the rebel-controlled town of Horlivka (Gorlovka) near Donetsk, Ukraine, on November 6, 2020. (Reuters)

Reuters, Geneva

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, is on his way to Moscow for talks on the Ukraine conflict, an ICRC spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“He has meetings planned on Wednesday and Thursday as part of the ongoing dialogue connected to the conflict in Ukraine,” ICRC spokesperson Jason Straziuso said in an email to Reuters, without elaborating.

Maurer has been in Kyiv this week seeking better humanitarian access and greater protection for civilians.

Read more: More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine in one month: UNHCR

