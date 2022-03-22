Saudi Arabia supports peaceful resolution to Ukraine crisis: Saudi FM in Lavrov call

Saudi Arabia supports a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ukraine, Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a phone call with his Russian counterpart on Monday.

He also reiterated the offer that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made earlier this month of hosting mediation talks between the two sides, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

In the call with Sergey Lavrov, Prince Faisal discussed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The call came just days after Prince Faisal met with Rustem Umerov, a special envoy for Ukraine’s president, on Saturday in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the foreign minister also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support in de-escalating the conflict.

Russia launched an invasion of its neighbor on February 24, creating a humanitarian crisis and triggering a surge in global oil prices.

Saudi Arabia has stressed that it is keen to maintain the stability of oil prices.

However, on Monday, the Kingdom publicly absolved itself of any responsibility in maintaining oil supply after a series of attacks on energy facilities by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

