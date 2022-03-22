US sets new sanctions on China for harassing religious and ethnic minorities
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new visa restrictions on Chinese officials Monday for their actions to repress ethnic and religious minorities both inside and outside the country.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In a statement, which provided no specific details on which officials would be targeted, Blinken also reiterated a call for China to “end its ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.
Xinjiang is in the grip of a years-long “anti-terrorism” campaign that has seen more than a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities detained in a sprawling network of “re-education” camps, according to rights groups.
Blinken noted that the visa restrictions would be focused on Chinese officials complicit in policies aimed at repressing religious and ethnic minorities, as well as other dissidents, human rights activists and journalists.
He noted that the actions by Chinese officials extended outside China’s borders, including into the United States.
“The United States rejects efforts by PRC (People’s Republic of China) officials to harass, intimidate, surveil, and abduct members of ethnic and religious minority groups, including those who seek safety abroad, and US citizens, who speak out on behalf of these vulnerable populations,” Blinken said.
“We again call on the PRC government to cease its acts of transnational repression, including attempting to silence Uyghur American activists and other Uyghur individuals serving the American people by denying exit permission to their family members in China,” he added.
The new actions come only a few days after Joe Biden spoke via video call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in which the US president sought to pressure Xi to not provide support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Read more:
Plane carrying 133 crashes in China, casualties unknown
Pressed to choose sides on Ukraine, China trade favors the West
US, EU allies to coordinate on China in NATO, G7 meetings this week
-
Plane carrying 133 crashes in China, casualties unknownA China Eastern Airlines passenger jet with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday while on a flight from the city ... World News
-
Pressed to choose sides on Ukraine, China trade favors the WestUS President Joe Biden’s warning of “consequences” for any aid China may give to Russia’s Ukraine war effort could force Chinese President Xi Jinping ... World News
-
US, EU allies to coordinate on China in NATO, G7 meetings this weekUS President Joe Biden’s bid to drive a wedge between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war will be a ... World News