Ukraine says no new agreements with Russia on corridors for evacuations

Demonstrators run from stun grenades and gunfire by Russian troops at a protest against the Russian invasion, along Ushakova Avenue in Kherson, Ukraine March 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Lviv 

Published: Updated:

Ukraine said on Tuesday its efforts to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities were focused on the city of Mariupol but did not announce any new agreement with Russia to allow safe passage for trapped residents.

“We are focusing on evacuations from Mariupol,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

She listed a number of places from where buses would try to evacuate civilians, but Mariupol was not among them. She also made no mention of any new agreements with Russia on establishing “humanitarian corridors” to evacuate civilians.

