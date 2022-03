Moscow says completed two prisoner swaps with Ukraine

Russia’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that two prisoner exchanges have taken place since its military action in Ukraine began last month.



“Russia’s defense ministry organizes daily humanitarian corridors and the evacuation of civilians from residential areas,” the foreign ministry said on its website.



“In addition, two prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine have taken place,” it added without providing details on the dates or number of prisoners exchanged.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



On Monday, Russia’s human rights ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova said nine Russian prisoners were exchanged for the mayor of Melitopol, a city in southeastern Ukraine captured by the Russian army.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday declined to comment on the subject.



Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed the Melitopol swap Wednesday, but denied any others had taken place.



“There has already been information about the exchange of the mayor of Melitopol. There have been no other exchanges,” she said.



Read more:

Russians destroy Chernobyl laboratory

Advertisement

Zelenskyy slams UN, urges reform in address to Japan

Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia due to United States actions against Russia