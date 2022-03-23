.
Moscow says completed two prisoner swaps with Ukraine

A European Union flag is seen on a car parked outside the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow on March 21, 2018 as foreign dipomatic staff attend a meeting with the ministry's experts on the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in an English city this month. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)
This file photo shows the Russian foreign ministry headquarters in Moscow on March 21, 2018. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Moscow says completed two prisoner swaps with Ukraine

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russia’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that two prisoner exchanges have taken place since its military action in Ukraine began last month.

“Russia’s defense ministry organizes daily humanitarian corridors and the evacuation of civilians from residential areas,” the foreign ministry said on its website.

“In addition, two prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine have taken place,” it added without providing details on the dates or number of prisoners exchanged.

On Monday, Russia’s human rights ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova said nine Russian prisoners were exchanged for the mayor of Melitopol, a city in southeastern Ukraine captured by the Russian army.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday declined to comment on the subject.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed the Melitopol swap Wednesday, but denied any others had taken place.

“There has already been information about the exchange of the mayor of Melitopol. There have been no other exchanges,” she said.

