Poland says 45 Russian diplomats are suspected spies

The emblem of Poland's internal security agency ABW is seen after a news conference at the ABW headquarters in Warsaw July 25, 2011. The Norwegian man who killed at least 93 people in a bomb attack and shooting rampage bought chemical fertiliser from a Polish company but his purchases were entirely legal, the Polish internal security agency said on Monday. (Reuters)
The emblem of Poland's internal security agency ABW is seen after a news conference at the ABW headquarters in Warsaw July 25, 2011. (Reuters)

AFP

Poland’s counter-espionage service ABW has identified 45 Russian diplomats as suspected spies and called on the foreign ministry to expel them, its spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The internal security agency has drawn up a list of 45 people working in Poland under the cover of diplomatic activities,” ABW spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn told reporters, accusing the suspects of targeting Poland.

He said the list of suspects had been transferred to the foreign ministry, tweeting that “ABW is requesting that they be expelled from Polish territory”.

The ABW “has detained a Polish national on suspicion of espionage for the Russian secret services,” the spokesman added on Twitter.

“The detainee worked in the archives of Warsaw’s registry office,” he said.

“The activity of the suspect posed a threat to both (the) internal and external security of Poland.”

