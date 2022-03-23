.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia’s envoy in Indonesia says Putin plans to attend G20 summit in Jakarta

  • Font
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, on March 3, 2022. (AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, on March 3, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s envoy in Indonesia says Putin plans to attend G20 summit in Jakarta

Reuters, Jakarta

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a G20 summit being hosted by Indonesia later this year, Russia’s ambassador in Jakarta said on Wednesday, following calls by some members for the country to be barred from the group.

“Not only G20, many organizations are trying to expel Russia....the reaction of the West is absolutely disproportional,” ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva told a news conference on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters.

Read more:

US, Europe to announce new sanctions on Russia when Biden visits Brussels

Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its existence were threatened: Kremlin

Signs of Ukrainian forces ‘going after’ Russians: Pentagon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More