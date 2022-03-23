.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban orders Afghan girls schools shut hours after reopening: Spokesman

  • Font
Hadia, 10, a 4th grade primary school student attends a class in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 26, 2021. The hardline Islamist Taliban movement, which stormed to power earlier this year after ousting the Western-backed government, has allowed all boys and younger girls back to class, but has not let girls attend secondary school. I'm in the 4th grade. I want to be a doctor, but if in two years' time I am not be allowed to continue my studies like my sister, I won't be able to fulfil my dream, said Hadia. That already scares me. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra SEARCH BENSEMRA EDUCATION FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES
Hadia, 10, a 4th grade primary school student attends a class in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Taliban orders Afghan girls schools shut hours after reopening: Spokesman

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Taliban ordered secondary girls schools in Afghanistan to shut Wednesday just hours after they reopened, an official confirmed, sparking confusion over the policy reversal by the hardline group.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Yes, it’s true,” Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani told AFP when asked to confirm reports that girls had been ordered home.

An AFP team was filming at Zarghona High School in the capital Kabul when a teacher entered and ordered everyone to go home.

Crestfallen students, back in class for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August last year, tearfully packed up their belongings and filed out.

The international community has made the right to education for all a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition of the new Taliban regime.

Read more:

Afghan anchor held by Taliban after reporting drama ban: Network

Parents of photographer killed in Afghanistan start legal action against Taliban

UN establishes ties with Taliban-governed Afghanistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More