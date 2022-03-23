.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine prosecutor’s office says 121 children killed in war

  • Font
People remove debris from a school near the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 18, 2022. (Reuters)
People remove debris from a school near the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 18, 2022. (Reuters)

Ukraine prosecutor’s office says 121 children killed in war

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The war in Ukraine has killed 121 children so far, the office of the prosecutor general said on Wednesday in a message on the Telegram app, adding that the number of wounded children stood at 167.

Reuters could not immediately verify the details.

Read more:

At least 112 children die in Russia’s war with Ukraine: Prosecutor general

UAE offers civilian assistance amid Russia invasion of Ukraine: Foreign minister

Russia used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine: Defense ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More