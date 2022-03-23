Ukraine prosecutor’s office says 121 children killed in war

The war in Ukraine has killed 121 children so far, the office of the prosecutor general said on Wednesday in a message on the Telegram app, adding that the number of wounded children stood at 167.

Reuters could not immediately verify the details.

Advertisement

Read more:

At least 112 children die in Russia’s war with Ukraine: Prosecutor general

UAE offers civilian assistance amid Russia invasion of Ukraine: Foreign minister

Russia used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine: Defense ministry