Ukraine prosecutor’s office says 121 children killed in war
The war in Ukraine has killed 121 children so far, the office of the prosecutor general said on Wednesday in a message on the Telegram app, adding that the number of wounded children stood at 167.
Reuters could not immediately verify the details.
