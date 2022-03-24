Biden backs kicking Russia out of G20 over Ukraine war
US President Joe Biden on Thursday backed excluding Russia from the G20 grouping of major economies over its invasion of Ukraine.
“I raised the possibility if that can’t be done, if Indonesia and others do not agree, then we should in my view ask to have... Ukraine... attend the meetings as well,” Biden said after a NATO summit in Brussels.
Russia’s military action in Ukraine has sparked global outrage and prompted devastating Western sanctions.
