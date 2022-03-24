.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on Ukraine during an event in the South Court Auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House on March 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden delivered remarks on U.S. assistance to Ukraine. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks on Ukraine during an event in the South Court Auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House on March 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Biden backs kicking Russia out of G20 over Ukraine war

AFP, Brussels

US President Joe Biden on Thursday backed excluding Russia from the G20 grouping of major economies over its invasion of Ukraine.

“I raised the possibility if that can’t be done, if Indonesia and others do not agree, then we should in my view ask to have... Ukraine... attend the meetings as well,” Biden said after a NATO summit in Brussels.

Russia’s military action in Ukraine has sparked global outrage and prompted devastating Western sanctions.

