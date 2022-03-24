Confirmed civilian death toll in Ukraine now exceeds 1,000: UN
The United Nations human rights office said on Thursday that at least 1,035 people have been killed and 1,650 wounded in one month of war in Ukraine.
Ninety children were among the dead, it said in a statement, adding that the true figures were believed to be considerably higher due to delays in reporting from areas with intense hostilities, including the southern besieged city of Mariupol.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a separate statement that 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million residents under 18 - have been uprooted, including more than 1.8 million who have fled abroad.
Read more:
Kremlin rebuffs speculation as defense minister unseen for days
US to take up to 100,000 Ukraine war refugees fleeing Russian invasion
Armies must agree before civilian evacuation, Red Cross chief says