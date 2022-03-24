Kremlin says Russian billionaire Abramovich played early role in Ukraine peace talks

The Kremlin on Thursday said sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich played an early role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but the process was now in the hands of the two sides’ negotiating teams.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“He did take part at the initial stage,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “Now the negotiations are between the two teams, the Russians and Ukrainians.”

Western governments have targeted Abramovich and several other Russian oligarchs with sanctions as they seek to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his allies over events in Ukraine.

Read more:

Russian oligarch Abramovich’s jet lands in Moscow after brief stop in Istanbul

Australia joins Western allies in sanctioning Russian oligarchs over Ukraine invasion

UK newspaper Baron Lebedev denies being ‘some agent of Russia’