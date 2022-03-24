.
Kremlin says Russian billionaire Abramovich played early role in Ukraine peace talks

Chelsea's owner Roman Abramovic (C) is seen before Valencia against Chelsea match during their Champions League Group B soccer match at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia October 3, 2007. (Reuters)
Chelsea's owner Roman Abramovic (C) is seen before Valencia against Chelsea match during their Champions League Group B soccer match at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia October 3, 2007. (Reuters)
Kremlin says Russian billionaire Abramovich played early role in Ukraine peace talks

Reuters

The Kremlin on Thursday said sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich played an early role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but the process was now in the hands of the two sides’ negotiating teams.

“He did take part at the initial stage,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “Now the negotiations are between the two teams, the Russians and Ukrainians.”

Western governments have targeted Abramovich and several other Russian oligarchs with sanctions as they seek to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his allies over events in Ukraine.

