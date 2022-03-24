.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

White House condemns North Korea for missile launch

  • Font
The US flag flies at full staff over the White House in Washington, US, August 27, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
The US flag flies at full staff over the White House in Washington, US, August 27, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

White House condemns North Korea for missile launch

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States has condemned North Korea’s test of a long-range ballistic missile, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region,” Psaki said.

Read more:

North Korea fires multiple rocket launcher amid military tensions, South Korea says

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

North Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More