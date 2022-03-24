White House condemns North Korea for missile launch

The United States has condemned North Korea’s test of a long-range ballistic missile, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

“This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region,” Psaki said.

