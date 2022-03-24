White House condemns North Korea for missile launch
The United States has condemned North Korea’s test of a long-range ballistic missile, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region,” Psaki said.
Read more:
North Korea fires multiple rocket launcher amid military tensions, South Korea says
N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam
North Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017
-
North Korea fires multiple rocket launcher amid military tensions, South Korea saysNorth Korea appeared to have fired a short-range multiple rocket launcher on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, amid heightened military tensions on ... World News
-
N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking GuamNorth Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the US territory of Guam, the North’s most ... World News
-
North Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017North Korea conducted its largest missile test since 2017 on Sunday, sending a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile soaring into space, seen ... World News