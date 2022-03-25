Biden ‘diverting attention’ from US chemical, biological weapons program: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Friday accused US President Joe Biden of seeking to divert attention from his country’s chemical and biological weapons program after he said Russia could use such weapons in Ukraine.

“We see this as an attempt to divert attention to some kind of ephemeral, allegedly existing threat against the backdrop of a scandal that is flaring up in the world involving chemical and biological weapons programs that the United States has been carrying out in various countries, including Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Advertisement

“There are many people in the world who are worried about what the Americans were doing, what we still don’t know and what could have happened because of all this research and what could potentially happen in the future,” he said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Russian defense ministry this week accused Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, of funding biological weapons labs in Ukraine through his investment fund Rosemont Seneca.

“Of course we will demand explanations,” Peskov said on Friday.

“And not only us,” he said, adding that China also had questions.

On Monday, the US president said it was “clear” Russia was considering using chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine and warned of a “severe” Western response if it chose to do so.

He also denied that the United States was holding chemical and biological weapons in Europe.

“Simply not true. I guarantee you,” he told a gathering of US business leaders in Washington.

Read more:

Russian missiles in Ukraine have failure rate of up to 60 percent, US officials say

Officials say 300 feared dead in Russian strike on Mariupol theater

‘Nothing can be done’ about placing sanctions on Russia: Turkey’s Erdogan