.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

China urges restraint by ‘all sides’ on North Korea’s missile tests

  • Font
General view during the test firing of what state media report is a North Korean new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on March 24, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (Reuters)
General view during the test firing of what state media report is a North Korean "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on March 24, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (Reuters)

China urges restraint by ‘all sides’ on North Korea’s missile tests

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

China has urged “all sides” to exercise restraint regarding North Korea’s long-range missiles tests, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

“We express concern at the present situation,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, when asked about the tests at a daily briefing.

On Thursday, North Korea fired a Hwasong-17, a huge new intercontinental ballistic missile, in a test that leader Kim Jong Un said was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any US military moves.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

White House condemns North Korea for missile launch

North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’: South Korea military

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More