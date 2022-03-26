.
White House says Biden not calling for regime change in Russia

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on Ukraine during an event in the South Court Auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House on March 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.
US President Joe Biden speaks on Ukraine during an event near the White House on March 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (File photo: AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Warsaw

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden was not calling for regime change in Russia when he said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” a White House official said.

“The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change,” the official said following Biden's speech in Warsaw.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s chief spokesman dismissed Biden’s remark, saying Russians choose who their leader should be.

Asked about Biden’s comment, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters: “That's not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians.”

