Azerbaijan denies troops pullout from peacekeepers’ zone in Nagorno-Karabakh

  • Font
A view shows the ancient Khodaafarin Bridge near the border with Iran in the area, which came under the control of Azerbaijan’s troops following a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Azerbaijan on Sunday denied pulling out its forces from a zone policed by Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, contradicting a statement by Moscow which had accused Baku of violating a peace agreement by entering the area.

“There has been no change in the positions of the Azeri army in the village of Farrukh, which is part of the sovereign territories of our country,” the Azeri defense ministry said.

Moscow on Saturday accused Azerbaijan of violating a 2020 peace agreement by entering the zone and striking positions of Nagorno-Karabakh army with drones, although Azerbaijan refuted Russia’s version of events.

On Sunday, the Russian defense ministry said that after negotiations, Azerbaijan had withdrawn its forces from the area.

“The information about the withdrawal of units of the Azerbaijani Army from those positions does not reflect the truth. Our army is in full control of the operational situation,” Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said in a statement.

