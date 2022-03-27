.
Blinken says Israel mediation on Ukraine war important, closely coordinated with US

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday described Israel’s efforts to mediate an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict as important and “closely coordinated” with Washington.

Blinken made his remarks during a Jerusalem meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

