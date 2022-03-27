El Salvador police report 62 homicides in one day, blame gang violence

El Salvador saw 62 homicides on Saturday, police said, as the country’s lawmakers weigh introducing a state of emergency over the surge in gang violence.

“This Saturday, March 26 has ended with 62 homicides in the country,” the National Civil Police posted on Twitter.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“We will not back down in this war against gangs, we will not rest until the criminals responsible for these acts are captured and brought to justice,” they added.

Read more: Salvadorans march against Bukele's economic and judicial policies