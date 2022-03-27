El Salvador police report 62 homicides in one day, blame gang violence

El Salvador saw 62 homicides on Saturday, police said, as the country’s lawmakers weigh introducing a state of emergency over the surge in gang violence.
“This Saturday, March 26 has ended with 62 homicides in the country,” the National Civil Police posted on Twitter.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We will not back down in this war against gangs, we will not rest until the criminals responsible for these acts are captured and brought to justice,” they added.
Read more: Salvadorans march against Bukele's economic and judicial policies
-
Salvadorans march against Bukele's economic and judicial policiesThousands of protesters marched in San Salvador Sunday against President Nayib Bukele's government, including the move to make bitcoin legal tender in ... World News
-
El Salvador authorities find body of woman who disappeared in MarchEl Salvador’s authorities on Tuesday found the body of a woman who had disappeared in March, a case that triggered a widespread social media campaign ... World News
-
US names El Salvador president’s aide on “corrupt officials” listA US State Department report on Central American officials “credibly alleged” to be corrupt includes a member of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s ... World News
-
El Salvador orders Venezuelan diplomats to leave the countryEl Salvador said on Saturday it had ordered Venezuela’s diplomats to leave the Central American country within 48 hours, arguing that the ... World News
-
US, El Salvador to boost cooperation on security, migrationUS and Salvadoran officials signed a letter of intent Wednesday to strengthen cooperation on security and migration during a visit by the acting US ... World News