El Salvador police report 62 homicides in one day, blame gang violence

Police officers secure a convoy where suspected gang members are transported after being arrested on charges of being linked to last week's spike in homicides, in San Salvador, El Salvador. (File photo: Reuters)
Police officers secure a convoy where suspected gang members are transported after being arrested on charges of being linked to last week's spike in homicides, in San Salvador, El Salvador. (File photo: Reuters)

AFP, San Salvador

Published: Updated:

El Salvador saw 62 homicides on Saturday, police said, as the country’s lawmakers weigh introducing a state of emergency over the surge in gang violence.

“This Saturday, March 26 has ended with 62 homicides in the country,” the National Civil Police posted on Twitter.

“We will not back down in this war against gangs, we will not rest until the criminals responsible for these acts are captured and brought to justice,” they added.

