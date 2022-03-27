.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israel and US to work together to prevent nuclear Iran: Israeli FM

  • Font
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a plenum session and vote on the state budget at the assembly hall in the Knesset (Israeli parliament), in Jerusalem on November 3, 2021. (AFP)
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a plenum session and vote on the state budget at the assembly hall in the Knesset (Israeli parliament), in Jerusalem on November 3, 2021. (AFP)

Israel and US to work together to prevent nuclear Iran: Israeli FM

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel and the United States will cooperate in preventing a nuclear-armed Iran despite disagreements they have over an emerging nuclear deal, Israel’s foreign minister said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We have disagreements about a nuclear agreement and its consequences, but open and honest dialogue is part of the strength of our friendship,” Yair Lapid said in Jerusalem during a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Israel and the United States will continue to work together to prevent a nuclear Iran.”

Read more:

Iran says US lifting sanctions on IRGC a top priority in nuclear talks

US envoy for Iran Malley says not confident that a nuclear deal with Iran is imminent

EU’s Mora to meet Iran chief nuclear negotiator in Tehran on Saturday

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More