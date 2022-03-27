Russia destroying oil depots and food warehouses: Ukrainian official

Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the government will have to disperse the stocks of both in the near future, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Speaking on local television, Denysenko also said Russia was bringing forces to the Ukrainian border on rotation, and could make new attempts to advance in its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

Read more:

Ukraine urges ICRC not to open office in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don

White House says Biden not calling for regime change in Russia

Putin ‘cannot remain in power,’ says Biden