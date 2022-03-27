.
Russia destroying oil depots and food warehouses: Ukrainian official

Russian T80 tank captured by the Ukrainian service members is seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the town of Trostianets, in the Sumy region, Ukraine March 25, 2022. Picture taken March 25, 2022. Iryna Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT
Russian T80 tank captured by the Ukrainian service members is seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the town of Trostianets, in the Sumy region, Ukraine March 25, 2022. Picture taken March 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the government will have to disperse the stocks of both in the near future, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said on Sunday.

Speaking on local television, Denysenko also said Russia was bringing forces to the Ukrainian border on rotation, and could make new attempts to advance in its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

