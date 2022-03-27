Russia hits targets in Ukraine’s Lviv with cruise missiles: Russian defense ministry
Russia struck military targets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.
Russia hit a fuel depot being used by Ukrainian forces near Lviv with long-range missiles and used cruise missiles to strike a plant in the city being used to repair anti-aircraft systems, radar stations and sights for tanks, the ministry said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue offensive actions as part of the special military operation," the ministry's spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.
The ministry showed video of the missile strikes in Lviv.
Officials in Lviv, just 60 km (40 miles) from the border with NATO-member Poland, said people had been wounded in the missile attacks.
Russia also used sea-based long-range missiles to destroy an arsenal of S-300 missiles and BUK anti-aircraft missile systems
near Kyiv, the ministry said. Russian forces also destroyed a number of drones, it said.
Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the government will have to disperse the stocks of both in the near future, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said on Sunday.
Read more: Russia destroying oil depots and food warehouses: Ukrainian official
-
Around 30,000 Ukraine refugees arrive in FranceSome 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in France, with half of them travelling through the country to other places such as Spain, French housing ... World News
-
Ukraine urges ICRC not to open office in Russia’s Rostov-on-DonUkraine has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross not to open a planned office in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, saying it would legitimize ... World News
-
Five hurt in strikes on fuel depot in west Ukraine cityAt least five people were wounded Saturday in strikes that targeted a fuel storage facility near Lviv, officials said, in a rare attack on the west ... World News
-
Georgia’s breakaway region sends troops to UkraineGeorgia’s breakaway region of South Ossetia has sent troops to Ukraine to “help protect Russia,” its leader said on Saturday, as Moscow’s military ... World News
-
Saudi Arabia’s FM reiterates necessity of dialogue to end Ukraine conflictSaudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said dialogue is essential to end the current conflict in Ukraine, state news agency (SPA) ... Gulf
-
Russia fueling nuclear arms race: Ukraine’s ZelenskyyRussia’s “bragging” about its nuclear weapons is fueling a dangerous arms race, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Doha Forum on ... World News
-
Russian forces cut off Ukraine’s Chernihiv city, mayor saysUkrainian authorities said on Friday Russian forces had effectively surrounded the northern city of Chernihiv and were bombarding areas where ... World News
-
Russia says first phase of Ukraine operation mostly complete, focus now on DonbasRussia’s defense ministry said on Friday that the first phase of its military operation in Ukraine was mostly complete and that it would focus on ... World News
-
Russian missiles in Ukraine have failure rate of up to 60 percent, US officials sayRussian precision-guided missiles are failing up to 60 percent of the time in Ukraine, three US officials with knowledge of intelligence on the issue ... World News