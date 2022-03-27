Russia warns media: Don’t report interview with Ukrainian president 

Russia’s communications watchdog told Russian media on Sunday to refrain from reporting an interview done with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said it had started a probe into the outlets which had interviewed the Ukrainian leader.



In a short statement distributed by the watchdog on social media and posted on its website, it said a host of Russian outlets had done an interview with Zelenskyy.



“Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview,” it said. It did not give a reason for its warning.



Russian prosecutors said a legal opinion would be made on the statements made in the interview and on the legality of publishing the interview.



Zelenskyy spoke to several Russian publications.



Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what President Vladimir Putin calls a “special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine.



