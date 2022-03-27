.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia warns media: Don’t report interview with Ukrainian president 

  • Font
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Ukrainian people, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Ukrainian people, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia warns media: Don’t report interview with Ukrainian president

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Russia’s communications watchdog told Russian media on Sunday to refrain from reporting an interview done with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said it had started a probe into the outlets which had interviewed the Ukrainian leader.

In a short statement distributed by the watchdog on social media and posted on its website, it said a host of Russian outlets had done an interview with Zelenskyy.

“Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview,” it said. It did not give a reason for its warning.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russian prosecutors said a legal opinion would be made on the statements made in the interview and on the legality of publishing the interview.

Zelenskyy spoke to several Russian publications.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what President Vladimir Putin calls a “special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine.

Read more:

US has no strategy of regime change in Russia: Blinken

France’s Macron warns against ‘escalation’ after Biden labels Putin a ‘butcher’

Russia says Azeri troops pull back from Karabakh village

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More