Zelenksyy says Ukraine studying issue of neutrality

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said on Sunday that a Russian demand of Ukrainian neutrality, a key issue for Moscow at conflict negotiations, was being closely looked at by Kyiv’s negotiators.



“This point of the negotiations is understandable to me and it is being discussed, it is being carefully studied,” Zelenskyy said during an interview with several independent Russian news organizations.



The Kremlin earlier this month said Sweden and Austria offered models of neutrality that Ukraine could adopt to help end Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.



Ukraine rejected the proposal saying only Kyiv could design a system that would be acceptable to Ukrainians.



Negotiations to end more than a month of fighting in Ukraine have focused on Ukraine staying out of NATO, disarmament and security guarantees.



The two sides are due to meet next for a second round of face-to-face talks next week in Turkey.



