Fearing humanitarian catastrophe, Mariupol mayor says city must be evacuated

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko speaks during an interview with Reuters, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Reuters)
Fearing humanitarian catastrophe, Mariupol mayor says city must be evacuated

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe and must be completely evacuated, its mayor said on Monday.

Mayor Vadym Boichenko said about 160,000 civilians weretrapped in the city without power. Twenty-six buses were waiting to evacuate civilians but Russian forces had not agreed to give them safe passage, he said.

“The Russian Federation is playing with us,” he said. Russia denies targeting civilians and blames Ukraine for the repeated failure to agree on safe corridors for trapped civilians.

