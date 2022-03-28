.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN Security Council asks Taliban to allow Afghan girls to attend school

  • Font
Hadia, 10, a 4th grade primary school student attends a class in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 26, 2021. The hardline Islamist Taliban movement, which stormed to power earlier this year after ousting the Western-backed government, has allowed all boys and younger girls back to class, but has not let girls attend secondary school. I'm in the 4th grade. I want to be a doctor, but if in two years' time I am not be allowed to continue my studies like my sister, I won't be able to fulfil my dream, said Hadia. That already scares me. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra SEARCH BENSEMRA EDUCATION FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES
Hadia, 10, a 4th grade primary school student attends a class in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 26, 2021. (Reuters)

UN Security Council asks Taliban to allow Afghan girls to attend school

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Nations Security Council has expressed deep concern over a decision by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to deny girls access to high school education and called on the group to reopen schools for female students without delay.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The members of the Security Council ... reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans, including girls,” a statement from the United Nations on Sunday said.

Last week, the Taliban backtracked on an announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.

The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the Taliban in Doha that were set to address key economic issues because of the decision, US officials said on Friday.

The Security Council asked Deborah Lyons, the UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, to engage with relevant Afghan authorities and stakeholders on the issue and report back on progress.

Read more:

Afghanistan activists to launch nationwide protests if girls’ schools stay shut

US cancels talks with Taliban over U-turn on girls’ education

Taliban orders Afghan girls schools shut hours after reopening: Spokesman

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More