UN Security Council asks Taliban to allow Afghan girls to attend school

The United Nations Security Council has expressed deep concern over a decision by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to deny girls access to high school education and called on the group to reopen schools for female students without delay.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The members of the Security Council ... reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans, including girls,” a statement from the United Nations on Sunday said.

Last week, the Taliban backtracked on an announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.

The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the Taliban in Doha that were set to address key economic issues because of the decision, US officials said on Friday.

The Security Council asked Deborah Lyons, the UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, to engage with relevant Afghan authorities and stakeholders on the issue and report back on progress.

Read more:

Afghanistan activists to launch nationwide protests if girls’ schools stay shut

US cancels talks with Taliban over U-turn on girls’ education

Taliban orders Afghan girls schools shut hours after reopening: Spokesman