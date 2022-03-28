Zelenskyy says Russian businessmen offered Ukraine support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Ukraine had received offers of support from Russian businessmen and that Kyiv would give refuge to anyone who backed his country’s fight against Moscow.



During an interview with Russian journalists, Zelenskyy said he had received signals of support from Russian businessmen, including Roman Abramovich.



The Ukrainian leader said the businessmen had told him they wanted to “do something” and “help somehow” to de-escalate Russia’s now month-long military assault on Ukraine.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Some said that they were ready to help rebuild the country after the war,” Zelenskyy said during the interview conducted by journalists from several independent Russian media.



Western countries including the United States and the EU have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including placing oligarchs and other individuals close to Russian President Vladimir Putin on sanctions lists.



Abramovich was among the individuals listed under new sanctions adopted by the European Union last week.



Zelenskyy said that some Russian business had offered support in the hope of being excluded from penalties in return.



He also said that Ukraine was prepared to help Russian businessmen who aided Kyiv’s fight against Russian troops.



“We are ready to provide them with security and then provide work and development of their business,” Zelenskyy said.



Abramovich, 55, who bought the Chelsea football club in 2003, has denied claims that he bought it on Putin’s orders, to expand Russia’s influence abroad in the early 2000s.



Read more:

Zelenksyy says Ukraine studying issue of neutrality

Advertisement

In call with Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan stresses need for ceasefire

Azerbaijan denies troops pullout from peacekeepers’ zone in Nagorno-Karabakh