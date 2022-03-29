.
Biden, European leaders to discuss Ukraine in call: White House

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz speak next to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before G7 leaders’ family photo during a NATO summit on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, on March 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Washington

US President Joe Biden will talk to the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

Biden is scheduled to convene the call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT), it said.

The call comes amid peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on Tuesday in which Moscow promised to scale back its military operations near the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv and Ukraine proposed a neutral status with international security guarantees while maintaining its territory.

Biden returned from Europe where he visited with top European leaders in person and attended a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit on the Western response to Russia’s more than month-long invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Macron is also scheduled to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

