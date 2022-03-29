.
Britain to boost military presence in Arctic

Reuters, Oslo

Britain plans to increase its military presence in the Arctic, British defense minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday, amid increased concerns among NATO allies about Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Britain would commit militarily “to deeper integration, interoperability with countries such as Norway” to protect the seas of the North Atlantic, Ben Wallace told a news conference in Bardufoss, northern Norway.

“We are going to effectively, permanently, have a ... Marine strike group permanently ... active in the Nordics,” he said, adding the force would likely rotate between Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Developing

