Russia says to sharply reduce military activity, while Ukraine proposes neutrality
Russia promised at peace talks on Tuesday to drastically scale down its military operations around Kyiv and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, while Ukraine proposed neutral status with international guarantees to protect it from attack.
Ukrainian negotiators said they had proposed a status under which their country would not join alliances or host bases of foreign troops, but would have its security guaranteed in terms similar to "Article 5," the collective defense clause of NATO.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
They identified Israel and NATO members Canada, Poland, and Turkey as countries that could help provide such guarantees.
The proposals would include a 15-year consultation period on the status of Russian-annexed Crimea, and could come into force only in the event of a complete ceasefire, the Ukrainian negotiators told reporters in Istanbul.
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Russia had decided to scale down fighting near Kyiv and Chernihiv to create the conditions for dialogue.
Top Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said he would examine the Ukrainian proposals and report on them to President Vladimir Putin.
The talks held in Istanbul on Tuesday were the first face-to-face meeting between the sides since March 10. Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and has failed to capture any major Ukrainian cities after meeting fierce resistance.
Ukraine's proposals were the most detailed and concrete that Kyiv has aired publicly.
"If we manage to consolidate these key provisions, and for us this is the most fundamental, then Ukraine will be in a position to actually fix its current status as a non-bloc and non-nuclear state in the form of permanent neutrality," said Ukrainian negotiator Oleksander Chaly.
"We will not host foreign military bases on our territory, as well as deploy military contingents on our territory, and we will not enter into military-political alliances," he said.
Military exercises would take place with the consent of the guarantor countries.
The Ukrainian negotiators said there was enough material in their proposals to warrant a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the delegations in Istanbul ahead of the talks that concrete results were expected. “An immediate cease-fire and peace is in everyone’s interest,” he said.
Read more: Kremlin says billionaire Abramovich acting as go-between in Ukraine talks
-
Russian assault on Mariupol a ‘crime against humanity’: Ukraine president ZelenskyyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday the Russian siege of the port city of Mariupol constituted a “crime against humanity”.“What the ... World News
-
Russian cybercriminals may be evading Ukraine war sanctions through crypto: ExpertSince Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, blockchain data platform Chainalysis tracked just over $62 million worth of cryptocurrency sent from Russian-based ... Features
-
Kremlin says billionaire Abramovich acting as go-between in Ukraine talksBillionaire Roman Abramovich is not an official member of the Russian team negotiating with Ukraine, but is present at the talks in Turkey to “enable ... World News
-
UN says its aid agencies helped up to 900,000 people in Ukraine, more neededUN aid agencies have managed to help up to 900,000 people in Ukraine so far, but they must be guaranteed safe passage by the warring parties to be ... World News
-
Ukraine resumes civilian evacuations after Russian ‘provocations’Ukraine said on Tuesday it had reopened humanitarian corridors and evacuated civilians from war-scarred regions after a one-day pause over what Kyiv ... World News
-
Intl Red Cross chief calls on Ukraine, Russia to agree on safe evacuationsThe International Committee of the Red Cross called on Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday to reach a clear agreement for the safe evacuation of civilians ... World News
-
US, allies to aim sanctions at more Russian sectors, supply chains: Treasury officialThe United States and its allies plan new sanctions on more sectors of Russia’s economy that are critical to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, ... Economy
-
Ukraine-Russia talks start in Turkey without handshake: ReportTalks between Ukraine and Russia began in Turkey on Tuesday without a handshake, Reuters reported citing a Ukrainian television claim.“There was a ... World News