UN says its aid agencies helped up to 900,000 people in Ukraine, more needed
UN aid agencies have managed to help up to 900,000 people in Ukraine so far, but they must be guaranteed safe passage by the warring parties to be able to do more, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
“That’s good but it’s far from enough,” Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told a briefing, calling for safe passage for aid workers and convoys.
Separately, Jarno Habicht, the representative for the World Health Organization (WHO) in Ukraine, said 72 people had been killed and 40 people injured in 74 attacks on health care facilities so far in the conflict.
