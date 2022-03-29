.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN says its aid agencies helped up to 900,000 people in Ukraine, more needed

  • Font
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP)
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 9, 2022. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UN says its aid agencies helped up to 900,000 people in Ukraine, more needed

Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

UN aid agencies have managed to help up to 900,000 people in Ukraine so far, but they must be guaranteed safe passage by the warring parties to be able to do more, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“That’s good but it’s far from enough,” Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told a briefing, calling for safe passage for aid workers and convoys.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Separately, Jarno Habicht, the representative for the World Health Organization (WHO) in Ukraine, said 72 people had been killed and 40 people injured in 74 attacks on health care facilities so far in the conflict.

Read more: Intl Red Cross chief calls on Ukraine, Russia to agree on safe evacuations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More