US representative to attend meeting on Afghanistan in China: Spokesperson

A US representative will be present at a meeting of foreign ministers of neighboring countries of Afghanistan being held on Wednesday and Thursday in China, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday.

Wang’s comments came at a regular briefing in Beijing.

The meeting of foreign ministers will take place in Tunxi, in central China’s Anhui province, will be chaired by China’s foreign minister Wang Yi.

Foreign ministers or representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will also attend, China’s foreign ministry said.

