Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul conclude: Turkey foreign ministry 

Members of the Ukrainian delegation attend the talks with Russian negotiators, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Istanbul, Turkey March 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Members of the Ukrainian delegation attend the talks with Russian negotiators, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Istanbul, Turkey March 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul conclude: Turkey foreign ministry

Reuters, Istanbul

Peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams, held in Istanbul on Tuesday, will not continue for a second day, the Turkish foreign ministry said.

Russia has decided to drastically cut its military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv in Ukraine, one of its deputy defense ministers said earlier.

