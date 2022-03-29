Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul conclude: Turkey foreign ministry 

Peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams, held in Istanbul on Tuesday, will not continue for a second day, the Turkish foreign ministry said.

Russia has decided to drastically cut its military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv in Ukraine, one of its deputy defense ministers said earlier.

