‘Not even safe to bury the dead’: UN warns of tough months ahead in Ukraine

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine over a month ago, millions have been displaced due to the severity of the conflict and it is “not even safe to bury the dead” in some neighborhoods, the United Nations’ Assistant Secretary-General Joyce Msuya told the Security Council on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Msuya told the 15-member Council that the conflict “shows no signs of abating,” according to a UN statement.

“Cities, like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and many others – bustling and full of life just one month ago – are encircled, bombarded and blockaded,” said Msuya.

At least 99 children are among the dead and injured, as hospitals, homes and schools are destroyed.

Msuya added that civilians in encircled towns and cities lacked access to basic necessities such as food, water, electricity, medicine, and heating.

“In some neighborhoods, it’s not even safe to bury the dead,” she added.

Four weeks into the conflict, more than 10 million people, including more than half of Ukraine children, have fled their homes. According to the UN, this figure includes some 6.5 million who are internally displaced.

The UN has scaled up its humanitarian work “dramatically,” according to the statement, which also noted that treacherous security risks and access challenges have been hampering their efforts to deliver aid to civilians due to routes being disrupted by shelling, fighting, and landmines.

Read more:

Ukraine catfluencer Stepan raises $10,000 to support animals amid Russian invasion

Russian cybercriminals may be evading Ukraine war sanctions through crypto: Expert

Russia-backed Donetsk Republic may consider joining Russia: Leader