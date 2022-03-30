.
‘Not even safe to bury the dead’: UN warns of tough months ahead in Ukraine

United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator in the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya speaks during a UN Security Council meeting, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York, US, March 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published:

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine over a month ago, millions have been displaced due to the severity of the conflict and it is “not even safe to bury the dead” in some neighborhoods, the United Nations’ Assistant Secretary-General Joyce Msuya told the Security Council on Tuesday.

Msuya told the 15-member Council that the conflict “shows no signs of abating,” according to a UN statement.

“Cities, like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and many others – bustling and full of life just one month ago – are encircled, bombarded and blockaded,” said Msuya.

A woman walks between residential houses that were destroyed during shelling in a settlement outside Kharkiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 28, 2022. Picture taken March 28, 2022. (Reuters)
At least 99 children are among the dead and injured, as hospitals, homes and schools are destroyed.

Msuya added that civilians in encircled towns and cities lacked access to basic necessities such as food, water, electricity, medicine, and heating.

“In some neighborhoods, it’s not even safe to bury the dead,” she added.

A view shows buildings damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 28, 2022. (Reuters)
Four weeks into the conflict, more than 10 million people, including more than half of Ukraine children, have fled their homes. According to the UN, this figure includes some 6.5 million who are internally displaced.

The UN has scaled up its humanitarian work “dramatically,” according to the statement, which also noted that treacherous security risks and access challenges have been hampering their efforts to deliver aid to civilians due to routes being disrupted by shelling, fighting, and landmines.

