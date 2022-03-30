China’s President Xi, Premier Li to meet EU leaders: Foreign ministry

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang will meet with European Union leaders on April 1, China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

It was China’s first confirmation that a China-EU summit would take place this week. The event has been postponed a number of times against a backdrop of deteriorating relations.

The leaders will meet virtually, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

