China’s President Xi, Premier Li to meet EU leaders: Foreign ministry

An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang will meet with European Union leaders on April 1, China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

It was China’s first confirmation that a China-EU summit would take place this week. The event has been postponed a number of times against a backdrop of deteriorating relations.

The leaders will meet virtually, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

