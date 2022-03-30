Ukraine catfluencer Stepan raises $10,000 to support animals amid Russian invasion

Kharkiv-based catfluencer Stepan, who rose to fame in recent months from his videos on social media, has raised $10,000 to support animals suffering from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a post on Instagram revealed.

According to the cat’s Instagram post, the money raised will be transferred to several charities operating in Ukraine to support animals and the Mykolaiv Zoo.

“My dear friends, I’m heartedly grateful for your responsiveness and support! We gathered $10,035, and these funds will be transferred to happy @happy-paw, @uanimals.office, @zoo_12m, @snezhana_zahist_tvarin, and Mykolaiv Zoo,” the post read.

“Your contributions are priceless – thanks to your support, we might provide decent care and treatment for every animal in Ukraine. Thank you so much!”

The situation in Ukraine has caused almost 4 million people to flee and seek refuge in other countries. Kharkiv specifically has experienced a great deal of the conflict, leaving the city in shambles.

Some pets are being left behind as a result of the war in Ukraine, online news media NPR reported on Sunday, adding that people have been stepping in to care for them.

It has now been well over a month since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have died, 10 million have been displaced, and essential infrastructure has been destroyed, a United Nations report revealed on Tuesday.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the biggest attack on a European nation since the Second World War.

