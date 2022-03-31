.
Armenian PM says will meet Azerbaijan leader in Belgium on April 6

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, left, and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attention a news conference during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort Sochi, Russia, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for talks. The meetings mark a one-year anniversary of a Moscow-brokered peace deal that ended fighting in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
AFP, Yerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday announced a meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev next week in Belgium amid renewed tensions over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“I plan to meet on April 6 in Brussels with... the Azerbaijani President,” Ilham Aliyev, Pashinyan told a cabinet meeting, adding that he hoped “to agree on all the questions related to the start of peace talks” with Baku.

