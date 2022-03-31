Armenian PM says will meet Azerbaijan leader in Belgium on April 6

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday announced a meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev next week in Belgium amid renewed tensions over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
“I plan to meet on April 6 in Brussels with... the Azerbaijani President,” Ilham Aliyev, Pashinyan told a cabinet meeting, adding that he hoped “to agree on all the questions related to the start of peace talks” with Baku.
