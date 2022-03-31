Breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia has no plans to join Russia: Officials
Abkhazia, a Russian-backed breakaway region of Georgia, has no plans to join Russia, officials said, after the nearby region of South Ossetia said it would take steps to do so.
Moscow recognized both South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent after fighting a war with Georgia in 2008. It stationed thousands of troops in both regions and has provided them with extensive financial support.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Russia is our strategic partner, a dear and close state, but we in the republic (of Abkhazia) have no intention of joining the Russian Federation,” parliamentary speaker Valery Kvarchia told Interfax news agency on Wednesday.
Another official from Abkhazia, Security Council Secretary Sergei Shamba, told TASS news agency that the region supported South Ossetia’s aspirations but that it did not share its goal to join Russia.
South Ossetia plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia after a regional election scheduled to take place on April 10, RIA news agency reported.
Moscow has used diplomatic recognition as an instrument to maintain an armed presence in breakaway regions of the former Soviet Union that it sees as part of its sphere of influence.
In Ukraine, Russia’s long-standing support for armed separatists in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk gave it a platform to launch a full-scale invasion on February 24. Moscow calls its military action in Ukraine a “special operation.”
Read more:
Red Cross confirms strike on Mariupol warehouse, unable to deliver aid since March 15
Russia may have committed ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine, says UN rights boss
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers could meet within two weeks: Turkey FM
-
Georgia’s breakaway region sends troops to UkraineGeorgia’s breakaway region of South Ossetia has sent troops to Ukraine to “help protect Russia,” its leader said on Saturday, as Moscow’s military ... World News
-
Russia bringing in reinforcements from Georgia, prioritizing the Donbas: PentagonDespite Russia still possessing a majority of its weapons allocated for the war on Ukraine, the senior US defense official said there were signs of Russian forces running low on precision-guided munitions. World News
-
EU agrees to start examining Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova membership requestsEU nations agreed Monday to start the lengthy process of examining membership bids submitted by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in the wake of Russia's ... World News