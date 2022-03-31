Pakistan opposition calls on PM Khan to resign ahead of vote to oust him
Pakistan’s opposition on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign ahead of a parliamentary vote which could see the former cricket star ousted and the return of political uncertainty in the nuclear-armed country.
Khan, 69, has been facing mounting criticism of his performance, including his management of an economy beset by high inflation and rising deficits, and he lost his majority in parliament on Wednesday when a main ally quit his coalition.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We want to send Imran Khan a message that there is no safe passage for you,” opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, told reporters at parliament.
“I want to give you a suggestion that you take an honorable exit, and an honorable exit is that you resign today and let the opposition leader take oath of the leader of the house.”
Khan is due to address the nation on Thursday, while parliament votes on whether to remove him as prime minister on Sunday at 11.30 a.m. (0630 GMT).
“The prime minister is as good as gone,” the influential English-language Dawn newspaper said in an editorial on the front page of its website on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Khan’s main parliamentary ally, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), abandoned his coalition and threw its lot in with the opposition seeking to oust him.
Opposition leaders had called on Khan to resign even before he lost his majority in parliament, but his aides have said he will not quit.
Read more: Pakistan parliament to begin debate of no-confidence in PM Imran Khan
-
Pakistan parliament to begin debate of no-confidence in PM Imran KhanPakistan’s parliament will on Thursday begin a debate of no-confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which could see the former ... World News
-
Mysterious Bill Gates photo highlights Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s army crisisWhen Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan released a photo of a luncheon with Bill Gates last month, social media users noticed something odd: The round ... World News
-
Pakistani PM Khan’s main ally strikes pact with opposition ahead of confidence voteA main ally of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has reached a pact with opposition parties seeking to oust him, a party official said ... World News
-
Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Imran KhanPakistan’s parliament will convene on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the lower house speaker’s office ... World News
-
IMF asked Pakistan how it would fund $1.5 bln subsidy package: Finance MinisterThe International Money Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to explain how it would fund a $1.5 billion subsidy package announced by Prime Minister Imran ... Economy
-
Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan in danger from no-confidence move, key ally saysPakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is in danger of losing his coalition partners in a no-confidence vote sought by the opposition, a key ally has ... World News
-
Pakistan seeks answers from India after crash of mystery flying objectPakistan’s military on Thursday said an unidentified high-altitude supersonic object originating in India had crashed in Pakistani territory, in an ... World News