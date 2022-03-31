Pakistan parliament to begin debate of no-confidence in PM Imran Khan
Pakistan’s parliament will on Thursday begin a debate of no-confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which could see the former cricket star ousted and the return of political uncertainty in the nuclear-armed country.
Khan, 69, has been facing mounting criticism of his performance, including his management of an economy beset by high inflation and rising deficits, and he lost his majority in parliament on Wednesday when a main ally quit his coalition.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The prime minister is as good as gone,” the influential English-language Dawn newspaper said in an editorial on the front page of its website.
Parliament will begin debate on Khan’s leadership at 4 p.m. (1100 GMT). A vote on the motion must be held by Monday.
On Wednesday, Khan’s main parliamentary ally, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), abandoned his coalition and threw its lot in with the opposition seeking to oust him.
Opposition leaders had called on Khan to resign even before he lost his majority in parliament, but his aides have said he will not quit.
Khan’s ouster could mean another round of instability in a country in which the military has a long record of intervening in politics and no prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term.
Political analysts said Khan enjoyed the support of the military when he won an election to become prime minister in
2018 but he later lost the generals’ favor over various wrangles.
Khan has denied ever having the backing of the military and the military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half its history, denies involvement in civilian politics.
Read more: Pakistani PM Khan’s main ally strikes pact with opposition ahead of confidence vote
-
Mysterious Bill Gates photo highlights Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s army crisisWhen Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan released a photo of a luncheon with Bill Gates last month, social media users noticed something odd: The round ... World News
-
Pakistani PM Khan’s main ally strikes pact with opposition ahead of confidence voteA main ally of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has reached a pact with opposition parties seeking to oust him, a party official said ... World News
-
Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Imran KhanPakistan’s parliament will convene on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the lower house speaker’s office ... World News
-
IMF asked Pakistan how it would fund $1.5 bln subsidy package: Finance MinisterThe International Money Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to explain how it would fund a $1.5 billion subsidy package announced by Prime Minister Imran ... Economy
-
Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan in danger from no-confidence move, key ally saysPakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is in danger of losing his coalition partners in a no-confidence vote sought by the opposition, a key ally has ... World News
-
India says it accidentally fired missile into PakistanIndia said on Friday it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan because of a “technical malfunction” during routine maintenance.“On 9 March 2022, ... World News
-
Pakistan seeks answers from India after crash of mystery flying objectPakistan’s military on Thursday said an unidentified high-altitude supersonic object originating in India had crashed in Pakistani territory, in an ... World News
-
Pakistani PM Khan wants TV debate with India’s Modi to resolve issuesPakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he would like to have a televised debate with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to resolve ... World News