Russia concerned at ISIS’ plans to destabilize Central Asia: Report
Russia is concerned about the plans of militant group ISIS to destabilize central Asia and spread instability to the country as well, the RIA news agency said.
It was quoting remarks on Thursday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at an Afghanistan-focused conference in China.
Lavrov added that the first diplomat appointed by Afghanistan’s Taliban government started work in Moscow last month after being accredited by Russia.
