.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia concerned at ISIS’ plans to destabilize Central Asia: Report

  • Font
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow, Russia, on March 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow, Russia, on March 16, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia concerned at ISIS’ plans to destabilize Central Asia: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia is concerned about the plans of militant group ISIS to destabilize central Asia and spread instability to the country as well, the RIA news agency said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It was quoting remarks on Thursday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at an Afghanistan-focused conference in China.

Lavrov added that the first diplomat appointed by Afghanistan’s Taliban government started work in Moscow last month after being accredited by Russia.

Read more:

Taliban bars government employees without beards from work: Sources

World Bank freezes Afghan projects after Taliban bans girls from high school

Afghanistan’s Taliban blocks unaccompanied women from flights: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More