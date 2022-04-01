Russia will not turn off gas supplies to Europe from Friday: Kremlin

Ruble payments that Russia is insisting on for its gas exports will affect settlements due in late April and May, and Russia will not turn off gas supplies to Europe on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

President Vladimir Putin signed an order on Thursday stipulating the change of currency, which European governments have called an unacceptable breach of contract.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Does this mean that if there is no confirmation in rubles, then gas supplies will be cut off from April 1? No, it doesn’t, and it doesn’t follow from the decree,” Peskov told reporters.

He said it would affect payments from the second half of April, and Gazprom would work with its customers to implement the new rules.

Peskov said that Russia could at some point abandon the ruble order if conditions changed, but “in the current conditions, rubles are the most preferable and reliable option for us.”

Asked about German media reports on the possibility of Germany nationalizing some Gazprom subsidiaries, Peskov said it would be a serious violation of international law.

He said Russia was witnessing “gangster actions” in relation to the seizure of its property.

Read more:

Russia’s Lavrov lobbies India after Western emissaries make case for sanctions

Russia eases some curbs on transferring money abroad

Ukraine strikes fuel depot in Russia’s Belgorod: Regional governor